Q1 2023 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thanks so much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter conference call. Thanks so much. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our first quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of my executive team, Jim Jarrell; Dale Schneider; Elliott Burger; Mark Stoddart, and members of our corporate IR marketing finance and legal teams.



Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer that is currently being broadcast. I'll start off with a review of sales, earnings, and content. Sales for the quarter were $2.3 billion, up 29% to last year on recovering markets and supply chains as well as market share growth. Normalized net earnings for the quarter were $121.7 million and EPS was $1