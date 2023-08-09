Q2 2023 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Thanks very much and good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our second quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are some members of my executive team Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, [Alio Berger], Mark Stoddart and some members of our corporate IR, marketing, finance, HR and legal team. Before I begin, I will draw your attention to the disclaimer currently being broadcast.



I'll start off with a review of sales, earnings and content. Sales for the quarter were $2.55 billion, up 29% for last year on recovering markets and supply chains as well as market share growth. Normalized net earnings for the quarter were $160.8 million and normalized EPS $2.61.