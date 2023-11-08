Q3 2023 Linamar Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Linda S. Hasenfratz - Linamar Corporation - Executive Chairman of the Board & CEO



Thanks very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of our senior teams, Jim Jarrell, Dale Schneider, Elio Berger and Kevin Hallahan and some members of our corporate IR, marketing, finance and legal teams.



Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer currently being broadcast. I'll start off with a review of sales, earnings and context. Sales for the quarter were $2.43 billion, up 16% to last year on solid launches, market share growth, our recent battery enclosure acquisition and better pricing. Normalized net earnings for the quarter were $136.3 million and normalized EPS was $2.21. EPS is also up