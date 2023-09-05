Sep 05, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Thank you, JL, and welcome, everyone, to Albemarle's conference call to discuss our announcement confirming a best and final nonbinding proposal to acquire Liontown. You'll find the press release and a presentation posted to our website under the Investors section at Albemarle.com.



Joining me on the call today are Kent Masters, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Tozier, Chief Financial Officer; Eric Norris, President, Energy Storage, is also available for Q&A. We appreciate you joining us on short notice and at this early hour. Our team is split between different locations and more balancing time zones, but wanted to speak to you all before the market opens in the U.S.



As a reminder, some of the statements made during this call, including our expectations,