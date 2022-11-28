Nov 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Masazumi Kikukawa - Lion Corporation - Representative Director, Chairman, & CEO



Hello, everyone. I'm Kikukawa, President and CEO. In this presentation meeting, I would like to explain how we develop business in line with purpose, and the development status of new products along with them. Without further ado, let me start.



The purpose of Lion is to make a difference in everyday lives by redesigning the habits. Since the foundation of the company for 131 years and 30 days, we have repeatedly experienced how important it is to create habits and how useful they are in various occasions. Recently, in line with the purpose you see here, we have been deepening our thought on redesigning habits, including questions such as what their definitions are and what the requirements are for their creation.



In my presentation today, I will share to you our answers to these two questions. What are redesigned habits? Our answer is shown here, positive habits. This simple word shows the definition of the redesigned habits in our thought. Positive is used in the context to describe the active, constructive,