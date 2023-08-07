Q2 2023 Lion Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 07, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Masayuki Takemori

Lion Corporation - Representative Director, President & Executive Officer, COO

* Hitoshi Suzuki

Lion Corporation - Director, VP and Executive Officer

* Kengo Fukuda

Lion Corporation - Director, Senior Executive Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Katsuro Hirozumi

Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Hisae Kawamoto

UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Mitsuko Miyasako

Jefferies (Japan) Limited - Analyst

* Akiko Kuwahara

JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Wakako Sato

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Yuji Ohana

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Shima Yamanaka

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. - Analyst



=====================

Masayuki Takemori - Lion Corporation - Representative