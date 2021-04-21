Apr 21, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
Lum Yuen May - Mapletree Logistics Trust - VP of IR
Hello, good evening. Welcome to MLT's Fourth Quarter Results for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2021. (Operator Instructions)
Okay. Thank you for joining this evening's call. Sheh Min Lum, our CFO, will begin the presentation.
Sheh Min Lum - Mapletree Logistics Trust - CFO
Good evening, everyone. I'll take you through the key highlights and financial review before passing on to Jean, who will bring you through the portfolio review. DPU for the quarter is at $0.02161, a year-on-year increase of 5.5% from $0.0204 last year. DPU rose on the back of better performance from existing properties as well as contributions from accretive acquisitions this year and last year. Contributions were also received from completed redevelopment of Mapletree Ouluo Logistics Park Phase 2, which is at 100% occupancy.
On a full year basis, DPU is $0.08326, a year-on-year increase of 2.3% from $0.08142 last year. Occupancy of our portfolio remained stable at 97.5% with a well-staggered rail of 3.6 years with
Apr 21, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT
