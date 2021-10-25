Oct 25, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Lum Yuen May - Mapletree Logistics Trust - Head of IR - Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd



Hi, good evening. Welcome to Mapletree Logistics Trust Second Quarter Results Presentation for the financial year ending March '22. We have the full management team, who's here with us today are led by Kiat, CEO; Charmaine, CFO; Jean, Head of Investment; and James, Head of Asset Management. Without further ado, I will hand over to Charmaine to begin the presentation.



Sheh Min Lum - Mapletree Logistics Trust - CFO



Hi. Good evening, everyone. Thanks for dialing in. Let me take you through the key highlights for 2Q FY '21/'22. Gross revenue rose 25.2% year-on-year to $165 million. NPI grew 21.5% to $144 million. Consequently, amount distributable to unitholders grew by 19.2% to $93.4 million, translating to a DPU of $0.2173, 5.7% higher than last year.



DPU rose on the back of better performance from existing properties, accretive acquisitions completed last year end contribution from the completed redevelopment of Mapletree Ouluo Logistic Park Phase 2, which