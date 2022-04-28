Apr 28, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Lum Yuen May - Mapletree Logistics Trust - Head of IR - Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd



Hi. Good evening. Welcome to Mapletree Logistics Trust Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Presentation for the financial year ended March 2022. Here with us today is the full management team, led by CEO, Ng Kiat; Charmaine Lum, CFO; as well as Head of Asset Management, James Sung.



So without further ado, I hand over to Charmaine to begin the presentation.



Sheh Min Lum - Mapletree Logistics Trust - CFO



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining the call. So let me take you through the key highlights for 4Q FY '21-'22. In 4Q FY '21-'22, we completed the acquisition of 12 properties in China, 3 properties in Vietnam. This is part of the interested person transaction approved by unitholders at the EGM on 13th January. The remaining China property was completed on 1st of April 2022 of the transaction. This brings total number of properties in the portfolio from 167 at the beginning of the quarter, to 183 at the end of 4Q.



For the quarter, gross revenue rose 16