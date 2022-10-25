Oct 25, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Lum Yuen May - Mapletree Logistics Trust - Head of IR - Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd



Good evening. Thanks for joining Mapletree Logistics Trust results presentation for the second quarter ended September 2022. Sorry for the slight delay. We had some technical glitches over here, but not to worry. Here, we have the full team here to present the results, we will start with Charmaine. Okay. So Charmaine will be giving the presentation on...



Sheh Min Lum - Mapletree Logistics Trust - CFO



Hi, good evening, everyone. Thanks for dialing in. I'll bring you through the key highlights for 2Q FY '22-'23. So for the quarter, gross revenue rose 11.4% year-on-year to $184 million. NPI grew 10.8% to $160 million. And DPU for the quarter is at $0.02248, that's 3.5% year-on-year increase from last year. Excluding FX on DPU, DPU growth would have been 5.7%. As at 30th September, MLT's portfolio occupancy stood at 96.4% with a WALE of 3.3 years. Average rental reversion for leases renewed or replaced in 2Q is at 3.5%. We remain proactive with our capital management.