Afternoon to everyone. Thank you for taking the time to attend MLT's 4Q FY '22-'23 as well as full year results. I'll first bring you through the key highlights for 4Q Year-on-year, gross revenue is down 2.2% at $178.9 million. NPI is down 1.8% year-on-year. The drop mainly due to FX, where the regional currencies have depreciated against Sing dollars. For this quarter, we are declaring a DPU of $2.268 that's the same as 4Q last year. Our portfolio remains resilient, with a portfolio occupancy of about 97%. WALE is at 3.1 years. For this quarter, we also recorded an average rental reversion of a positive 3.1%. Portfolio revaluation gain for this financial year is about SGD 224 million.



On the capital management front,