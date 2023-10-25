Oct 25, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT
Operator
Hi. Good morning. Welcome to our results briefing for the second quarter and first half of FY '23, '24. So the full management team is here with us, Kiat, Charmaine and James. So now Charmaine will kick off the presentation.
Sheh Min Lum - Mapletree Logistics Trust - CFO of Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd
Hi. Morning, everyone. Okay, I'll bring you through the key highlights for the quarter first? So for -- in 2Q this year, we completed the divestment of 4 assets, 2 in Malaysia, 1 in Singapore and 1 in Japan. The net proceeds that we received, we used to (technical difficulty). This brings our total number of properties from 193 at the beginning of the quarter to 189 at the end of the quarter itself. 2Q financial performance remained stable. Gross revenue is higher by 1.5% year-on-year. NPI is higher by 1.2% and DPU [was recurring] SGD 0.02260, 0.9% higher than 2Q last year.
Our diversified portfolio continues to be resilient. Portfolio occupancy remained stable, 96.9%. Average rental reversion is a positive 0.2% on a portfolio basis. Excluding
Half Year 2024 Mapletree Logistics Trust Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 25, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...