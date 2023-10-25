Oct 25, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



Hi. Good morning. Welcome to our results briefing for the second quarter and first half of FY '23, '24. So the full management team is here with us, Kiat, Charmaine and James. So now Charmaine will kick off the presentation.



Sheh Min Lum - Mapletree Logistics Trust - CFO of Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd



Hi. Morning, everyone. Okay, I'll bring you through the key highlights for the quarter first? So for -- in 2Q this year, we completed the divestment of 4 assets, 2 in Malaysia, 1 in Singapore and 1 in Japan. The net proceeds that we received, we used to (technical difficulty). This brings our total number of properties from 193 at the beginning of the quarter to 189 at the end of the quarter itself. 2Q financial performance remained stable. Gross revenue is higher by 1.5% year-on-year. NPI is higher by 1.2% and DPU [was recurring] SGD 0.02260, 0.9% higher than 2Q last year.



Our diversified portfolio continues to be resilient. Portfolio occupancy remained stable, 96.9%. Average rental reversion is a positive 0.2% on a portfolio basis. Excluding