Q2 2020 Mapletree Industrial Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 01:15AM GMT

Hwei Leng Tan - Mapletree Industrial Trust - VP, IR



Welcome to MIT's 2Q and first half financial results for the financial year '19-'20. It was quite an eventful quarter for us. I would let Kuo Wei bring us through the results and share us the update during the quarter. Kuo Wei, please.



Kuo Wei Tham - Mapletree Industrial Trust - CEO & Executive Director of Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.



Hello, good morning. Welcome to this briefing for our second quarter and first half of financial year '19-'20. I'll run through our usual 5 segments. You can see the coverage on Page 3 and the key highlights on Page 5. You can see the first 2 points on there, distributable income for the quarter, we have delivered 12.1% better results year-on-year basis, $63.5 million for second quarter. And of course, that gave rise to a 4% increase in the DPU to $0.0313. And overall occupancy is 90.5% for the portfolio. I think if you can look at the details later in the charts that we have given. A small dip in the Singapore portfolio occupancy of about 0.3%. So that gave rise