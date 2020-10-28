Oct 28, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Hwei Leng Tan - Mapletree Industrial Trust - Director of IR - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.
Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for Mapletree's Industrial Trust Second Quarter and First Half Financial Year 2021 Results.
We have on site the management team of MIT with Kuo Wei, our CEO; Lily, our CFO; Serene, Head of Asset; and also Khim, the Head of Marketing. And joining us on -- virtually is also Peter and also Paul.
This morning, we are doing a virtual teleconference. So we have both the analysts that are dialed-in and investors that can access this briefing via our online webcast.
Without further ado, I'll pass on the mic to Kuo Wei, who will give a short update on this quarter's results.
Kuo Wei Tham - Mapletree Industrial Trust - CEO & Executive Director of Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.
Yes. She seems very relieved when she gets to pass it to me. So okay, the presentation pack we released last evening. As usual, we have the 5 segments which we normally cover.
So let's start
Q2 2021 Mapletree Industrial Trust Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...