Q2 2021 Mapletree Industrial Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Hwei Leng Tan - Mapletree Industrial Trust - Director of IR - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.



Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for Mapletree's Industrial Trust Second Quarter and First Half Financial Year 2021 Results.



We have on site the management team of MIT with Kuo Wei, our CEO; Lily, our CFO; Serene, Head of Asset; and also Khim, the Head of Marketing. And joining us on -- virtually is also Peter and also Paul.



This morning, we are doing a virtual teleconference. So we have both the analysts that are dialed-in and investors that can access this briefing via our online webcast.



Without further ado, I'll pass on the mic to Kuo Wei, who will give a short update on this quarter's results.



Kuo Wei Tham - Mapletree Industrial Trust - CEO & Executive Director of Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.



Yes. She seems very relieved when she gets to pass it to me. So okay, the presentation pack we released last evening. As usual, we have the 5 segments which we normally cover.



So let's start