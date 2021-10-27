Oct 27, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 27, 2021 / 01:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hwei Leng Tan

Mapletree Industrial Trust - Director of IR - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

* Kuo Wei Tham

Mapletree Industrial Trust - CEO & Executive Director of Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Brandon I. Lee

Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst

* Derek Tan

DBS Bank Ltd., Research Division - VP

* Donald Chua

BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of ASEAN Real Estate Research and Director

* Jian Hua Chang

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate

* Mervin Song

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Singapore Property

* Qianqiao Wang

HSBC, Research Division - Head of ASEAN Equity Research and ASEAN Property

* Vijay Natarajan

RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd - Analyst



====================