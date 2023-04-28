Apr 28, 2023 / 02:45AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 28, 2023 / 02:45AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Chng Siok Khim

* Hwei Leng Tan

Mapletree Industrial Trust - Director of IR - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.

* Kuo Wei Tham

Mapletree Industrial Trust - CEO & Executive Director of Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Dale Lai

DBS Bank Ltd., Research Division - Analyst

* David Lum

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Regional Head of Banking and Finance

* Ezien Hoo

OCBC Bank, Research Division - Credit Research Analyst

* Jian Hua Chang

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate

* Mervin Song

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Singapore Property

* Terence Lee

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst

* Vijay Natarajan

RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd - Analyst

* Xuan Tan

