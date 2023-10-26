Oct 26, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 26, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hwei Leng Tan
Mapletree Industrial Trust - Director of IR - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.
* Kuo Wei Tham
Mapletree Industrial Trust - CEO & Executive Director of Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.
* Lily Ler
Mapletree Industrial Trust - CFO - Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd.
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Brandon I. Lee
Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst
* Derek Tan
DBS Bank Ltd., Research Division - VP & Head of Property Research
* Krishna Guha
Maybank Research Pte. Ltd. - Research Analyst
* Mervin Song
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Head of Singapore Property
* Terence Lee
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
* Xuan Tan
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Q2 2024 Mapletree Industrial Trust Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 26, 2023 / 01:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...