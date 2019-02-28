Full Year 2018 Atlas Arteria Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

James Hooke - Atlas Arteria Limited - Former CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Atlas Arteria's Full Year 2018 Results Presentation. Joining me is our Chief Financial Officer, Bodie ter Kuile; as well as ALX' CEO Elect, Graeme Bevans. I will commence today's presentation with a summary of our results for the full year ended 31 December 2018. Bodie will then present ALX financial results, following which I will return to discuss the performance of each of our assets. Graeme Bevans will conclude today's presentation with an update on the progress of internalization. And there will then be an opportunity to ask questions at the conclusion of the call.



As usual, I would ask that you pay attention to the important disclaimer and notices on Slides 2 and 3 and any restrictions that may apply to your particular jurisdiction.



Our performance