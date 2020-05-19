Atlas Arteria Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Jeanette Royce - Atlas Arteria International Limited - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Atlas Arteria's 2020 Annual General Meeting. As the meeting is being conducted entirely online, there are a few important things to cover before we start. For today's meeting, you will first hear from the Chairs and the CEO. After those addresses, we will turn to the formal business of the meeting. The Chair of Atlas Arteria Limited will take shareholders through the business of the meeting by introducing each resolution. As you will be aware, voting on the resolutions is by way of (inaudible) prior to this meeting. The proxy positions, including open proxies, will be shown after each resolution is introduced, and results will be announced after the end of the meeting.



As foreshadowed in the Notices of Meeting and on the Atlas Arteria website, the chairs hold all of the proxies for each of the resolutions and will cast all directed proxies in accordance with those directions and all undirected proxies in favor of the resolutions. Shareholders may ask questions at any time during the meeting via