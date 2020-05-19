May 19, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
Jeanette Royce - Atlas Arteria International Limited - Director of IR
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Atlas Arteria's 2020 Annual General Meeting. As the meeting is being conducted entirely online, there are a few important things to cover before we start. For today's meeting, you will first hear from the Chairs and the CEO. After those addresses, we will turn to the formal business of the meeting. The Chair of Atlas Arteria Limited will take shareholders through the business of the meeting by introducing each resolution. As you will be aware, voting on the resolutions is by way of (inaudible) prior to this meeting. The proxy positions, including open proxies, will be shown after each resolution is introduced, and results will be announced after the end of the meeting.
As foreshadowed in the Notices of Meeting and on the Atlas Arteria website, the chairs hold all of the proxies for each of the resolutions and will cast all directed proxies in accordance with those directions and all undirected proxies in favor of the resolutions. Shareholders may ask questions at any time during the meeting via
Atlas Arteria Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 19, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...