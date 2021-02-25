Full Year 2020 Atlas Arteria Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Graeme Francis Bevans - Atlas Arteria Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. I'd like to thank you all for joining Atlas Arteria's 2020 full year results call. I'm joined today by Nadine Lennie, our CFO.



I'd like to acknowledge and pay respect to the (inaudible) people for their traditional custodians of the land and waterways where I am today. I extend this acknowledgment of the traditional custodians across all the lands on which we are located. I also pay my respect to Atlas' past, present and emerging leaders who may be with us here today.



Moving to Slide 3 and today's agenda, I'll start with the highlights and then hand over to Nadine to run through key financial matters. I will then provide an update on operations and close with an overview of our key priorities and the outlook for '21. We will then open to questions.



Turning to Slide 5. I'd like to start by thanking our fantastic team members throughout our businesses. They have done and continue to do an exceptional job during these very challenging times. Our teams have maintained an unwavering focus