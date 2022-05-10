Atlas Arteria Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Tess Palmer - Atlas Arteria Limited - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone. My name is Tess Palmer, and I am the Director of Investor Relations at Atlas Arteria. I welcome you to Atlas Arteria's 2022 Annual General Meetings. As securityholders and proxy holders are participating in the meetings online, there are a few important things to cover before we start. Due to Atlas Arteria's stapled structure, there will be 2 meetings taking place this morning: One, for Atlas Arteria Limited, the Australian parent company that forms part of the Atlas Arteria Group; and one for its stapled entity, Atlas Arteria International Limited, Bermudian parent company of the group.



For today's meetings, you will hear from the Atlas Arteria Limited Chair, Debbie Goodin; the Atlas Arteria International Limited Chair, Jeff Conyers; and then Graeme Bevans, the CEO of Atlas Arteria. After the CEO's address, we will turn to the formal business of the meetings.



As you will be aware, voting on the resolutions is by way of a poll, and securityholders and proxy holders will be able to cast votes online during the