Half Year 2022 Atlas Arteria Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Atlas Arteria H1 2022 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Graeme Bevans, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Graeme Francis Bevans - Atlas Arteria Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Atlas Arteria's First Half 2022 Results Call. Today, I'm joined by our acting CFO, Emma Stepcic; and our Investor Relations team, along with David Collins, our new CFO. David joined Atlas this week from his previous role as CFO of Corus New Zealand. He brings a wealth of financial and commercial experience in the infrastructure space. David, would you like to say a few words?



David Collins -



Thank you, Graeme, and good morning, everyone. It's really great to be here today at the half year results. It's certainly an exciting time to join Atlas Arteria given the supportive operating environment and also the options for growth. I'm really looking forward to playing