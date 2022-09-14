Sep 14, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the call. This is an investor call. Due to legal restrictions, we are unable to discuss any details around the offer other than the basic terms referred to in the offer announcement and investor presentation released on ASX today. Please refrain from asking questions beyond the specific details of the offer as we are legally restricted from answering those questions on this call.



Graeme Francis Bevans - Atlas Arteria Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. We really appreciate you joining us today at such short notice. Today, I am joined by our CFO, David Collins. Together, we will spend about 30 minutes taking you through the presentation we have lodged with the ASX today, following which, we will open the call for questions from investors only. Of course, we will be available for follow-up questions and meetings over the coming days. And as always, please reach out to the Investor Relations team with questions.



I won't take to the disclaimer -- talk to the