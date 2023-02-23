Full Year 2022 Atlas Arteria Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Graeme Francis Bevans - Atlas Arteria Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining Atlas Arteria's 2022 full year results call. I'm joined by our CFO, David Collins; and our Investor Relations team. Today, David and I will take you through the presentation we have lodged with ASX this morning. Our formal presentation should take around 40 minutes, following which we will open the call to questions. Starting with the key highlights on Slide 6. 2022 was a significant and transformative year for Atlas Arteria. Based on the company's strong performance and momentum, I am delighted to be able to reaffirm distribution guidance of $0.20 per security for the second half. This will translate to a record distribution of $0.40 per security for the year. We have also reaffirmed guidance of $0.40