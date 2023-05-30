Atlas Arteria Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 30, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Chloe Ranicar -



Good morning, everyone. My name is Chloe Ranicar, and I am the acting Director, Investor Relations at Atlas Arteria. I welcome you to Atlas Arteria's 2023 Annual General Meetings. This is Atlas Arteria's first hybrid AGM, which means we have security holders and proxy holders attending both in person and online. As a result, there are a few important housekeeping matters to cover before we start.



First, for those attending in person, if the building fire alarm sounds or you're advised that there is an emergency in the building, please follow the directions of the warden. Exit will be via the stairs next to the lifts or via the service area back stairwell. There is no smoking allowed on site at the RACV Club. Bathrooms look past the lifts. And please turn your mobile phones to silent during the meetings.



Now for everyone's information. Due to Atlas Arteria's stapled structure, there will be 2 meetings taking place this morning. One, for Atlas Arteria Limited, the Australian parent company that forms part of the Atlas Arteria Group, and one for its stapled entity, Atlas Arteria