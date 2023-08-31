Half Year 2023 Atlas Arteria Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining Atlas Arteria's First Half '23 Results Call. Today, I'm joined by our CFO, David Collins, and our Investor Relations team. David and I will spend around 40 minutes taking you through the presentation we have launched with the ASX this morning, and then open the call to questions.



Starting with the key highlights on Slide 6. Our performance in the half reflects both supportive external factors as well as a singular focus on execution and driving our strategy to deliver long-term value for our security holders. I'm delighted to be able to reaffirm our distribution guidance of $0.40 per security or $0.23 -- $0.20 per security for each half.



Strong