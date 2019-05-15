Half Year 2019 Marston's PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Andrew Andrea

Marston's PLC - Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer and Executive Director

* Ralph Graham Findlay

Marston's PLC - CEO & Executive Director

* Richard Westwood

Marston's PLC - MD of Beer & Pub Company



Conference Call Participants

* Andrew Gordon Edmond

Equity Development Limited - CEO & Analyst

* Anna Elizabeth Barnfather

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Julian Kenneth Easthope

RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst

* Timothy William Barrett

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Leisure Analyst



Ralph Graham Findlay - Marston's PLC-CEO&Executive Director



All right. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the