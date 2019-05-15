May 15, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 15, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Andrea
Marston's PLC - Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer and Executive Director
* Ralph Graham Findlay
Marston's PLC - CEO & Executive Director
* Richard Westwood
Marston's PLC - MD of Beer & Pub Company
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Gordon Edmond
Equity Development Limited - CEO & Analyst
* Anna Elizabeth Barnfather
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Julian Kenneth Easthope
RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst
* Timothy William Barrett
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Leisure Analyst
=====================
Ralph Graham Findlay - Marston's PLC-CEO&Executive Director
All right. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the
Half Year 2019 Marston's PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 15, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...