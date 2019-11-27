Nov 27, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 27, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Andrea
Marston's PLC - Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer and Executive Director
* Ralph Graham Findlay
Marston's PLC - CEO & Executive Director
* Richard Westwood
Marston's PLC - MD of Beer & Pub Company
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Douglas Jack
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* James Robert Garforth Ainley
Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director and European Hotels and Leisure Analyst
* Julian Kenneth Easthope
RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD & Analyst
* Paul Ruddy
Goodbody Stockbrokers, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Richard Michael Taylor
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Analyst
* Ted Nyhan
JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst
* Timothy William Barrett
Numis Securities Limited,
Full Year 2019 Marston's PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 27, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...