Mar 05, 2021 / NTS GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to this Marston's update on the Brains transaction with Ralph Findlay and Andrew Andrea. Ralph, over to you.
Ralph Graham Findlay - Marston's PLC-CEO&Executive Director
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation on the Brains transaction that we completed earlier on in February. This has been an important, if not critical, few weeks for our sector, with the road map to reopening now published and the budget coming out this week. So very critical. But this presentation is about the Brains transaction. We had intended and wanted to do this presentation earlier than today, but we were unable to do so because of the potential of a situation that then existed at the time that we completed the transaction.
So I'll start the presentation now and move on to the first slide, please. Okay. This presentation is about the Brains deal that we completed in February. That pub on the first page was the old arcade in the center of Cardiff. Just to, first of all, put this
Marston's PLC Analyst Update on Transaction to Operate SA Brain Pub Estate Call Transcript
Mar 05, 2021 / NTS GMT
