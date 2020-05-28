Full Year 2020 Marui Group Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2020 / NTS GMT

Hirotsugu Kato - Marui Group Co., Ltd. - Managing Executive Officer & Director



This is Kato. Thank you. First of all, allow us to express heartfelt condolences to those who suffered damage from the new COVID-19. Our employees, taking important financial closing works, have switched to working from home under the spread of the virus. But then, there were more works required for the audit process, especially because this was the first year. We did the audit process with a new audit company. And that is why we had to extend today's announcement by 2 weeks. I apologize for any inconveniences.



With that, I'd like to go over our financial results. First, highlights. First is that our major KPIs, including EPS, ROE and ROIC. They fell short versus plan due to impacts coming from, for example, COVID-19. We are sorry for this.



Second is about consolidated operating profit. This also fell short versus plan due to JPY 1.3 billion impact from COVID-19, but still, we have been able to secure growth for 11 years in a row.



The third is about segment income. Retailing business reduced profit