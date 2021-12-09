Marui Group Co Ltd IR Day Transcript

Dec 09, 2021 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Now we will begin the Marui IR Day 2021 of Marui Group. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us today. This IR Day is to share our views on current social trends and pre-financial information that is highly likely to be included in our financial announcements in the future. We are going to cover these 3 items on the slide. Today, we are reporting from the offices of Marui Group headquarters and Misaki Capital. So let's get started.



First, Mr. Aoi, President and Representative Director, will speak on the topic of BNPL and its impact on FinTech. Mr. Aoi, please.



Hiroshi Aoi - Marui Group Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Group Representative Executive Officer & Representative Director



I'm Aoi, and I'll explain about BNPL and its impact on FinTech based on the comments and questions from our shareholders and investors. I will cover these points in my presentation.



First, why BNPL now? BNPL has started to gain attention due to a series of big acquisitions in this year. The first one was the acquisition