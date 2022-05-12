May 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hiroshi Aoi
Marui Group Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Group Representative Executive Officer & Representative Director
* Hirotsugu Kato
Marui Group Co., Ltd. - Managing Executive Officer, CFO & Director
* Masahiro Aono
Marui Group Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer
* Yoshinori Saito
Marui Group Co., Ltd. - Managing Executive Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Junichi Kanamori
Okasan Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Sector Analyst
* Kuni Kanamori
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Toshio Takahashi
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst
=====================
Operator
We will now begin the presentation of the financial results of Marui Group for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Today's documents are
Full Year 2022 Marui Group Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...