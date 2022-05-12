May 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 12, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hiroshi Aoi

Marui Group Co., Ltd. - President, CEO, Group Representative Executive Officer & Representative Director

* Hirotsugu Kato

Marui Group Co., Ltd. - Managing Executive Officer, CFO & Director

* Masahiro Aono

Marui Group Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer

* Yoshinori Saito

Marui Group Co., Ltd. - Managing Executive Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Junichi Kanamori

Okasan Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Sector Analyst

* Kuni Kanamori

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Toshio Takahashi

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst



=====================

Operator



We will now begin the presentation of the financial results of Marui Group for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Today's documents are