Q2 2023 Marui Group Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 11, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hirotsugu Kato

Marui Group Co., Ltd. - Managing Executive Officer, CFO & Director

* Masahiro Aono

Marui Group Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer

* Yoshinori Saito

Marui Group Co., Ltd. - Managing Executive Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Junichi Kanamori

Okasan Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Sector Analyst

* Kazunori Tsuda

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kuni Kanamori

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Toshio Takahashi

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst



=====================

Operator



It is now time for Marui Group financial results briefing for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to