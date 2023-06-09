Marui Group Co Ltd IR Day Transcript

Jun 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Operator



Now we begin Marui Group Marui IR day, medium-term management plan business strategy briefing. We are going to cover the items shown here. Let me introduce the five speakers today.



Hiroshi Aoi, President and Representative Director of Marui Group; Masahiro Aono, Managing Executive Officer of Marui Group and President of Marui; Junko Tsuda, Director of Marui and Store Manager of Family Mizonokuchi; Yoshinori Saito, Managing Executive Officer of Marui Group, and President of Epos Card; and Sayoko Umehara, Business Planning Department, Epos Card.



Now let us begin the briefing with the retailing segment. That will be explained by Mr. Aono and Ms. Tsuda.



Masahiro Aono - Marui Group Co., Ltd. - Managing Executive Officer



I will explain the progress and future initiatives in the retailing segment with Ms. Tsuda, Store Manager of Family Mizonokuchi.



We are going to cover these two items today. First, overview of performance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Operating income of the retailing segment was JPY3.6 billion, up JPY1.6 billion