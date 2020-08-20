Full Year 2020 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Mayne Pharma Group Limited Results Full Year Call.



Thank you and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Mayne Pharma's Full Year 2020 Financial Results. I'm joined on the call by Peter Paltoglou, our Interim CFO and Chief Development Officer. What I'd like to do this morning is give you a brief update on the business and how our operating segments have performed and together with an update on our pipeline and strategic growth plans. Pete will then provide some additional details on our financial results. And then we will open up the call to questions.



First of all, despite the challenges of COVID-19, our 2 key sites in Greenville and Salisbury have been fully operational, and our external supply partners have serviced us well. As a pharmaceutical business, we have a critical role during the