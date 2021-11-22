Mayne Pharma Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Frank Charles Condella - Mayne Pharma Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome, everyone. I'm Frank Condella, the Chair of Mayne Pharma. It's a pleasure to welcome you to Mayne Pharma's 2021 Annual General Meeting. As we have a quorum present, I'm delighted to open the meeting. First of all, I would like to take you through the procedural aspects of the meeting today. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can't physically meet in person and are hosting the meeting virtually using the Lumi platform. Using this technology last year, we saw our AGM attendance increased by 80% on the prior year, and we believe this is a positive outcome.



If you experience any difficulties during the meeting, please call the AGM help line on +(613) 9415-4024. This is listed in the AGM user guide and on our website and appears on the screen. If there are any technical issues, the recording will be available on our website after the meeting. Shareholders and proxy holders have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. (Operator Instructions)



Text questions can be submitted at