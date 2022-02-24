Half Year 2022 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Scott Anthony Richards - Mayne Pharma Group Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Mayne Pharma's half year results for 2022. And joining me on the call is Peter Paltoglou, our Chief Financial Officer.



Today, I will provide you with an overview of the results together with the business and strategy update, and Peter will provide further details on the financial results, and then we'll open up the call to questions.



On Slide 5, we outline the key financials. Revenues were $196 million. Reported EBITDA was $49 million, and underlying EBITDA was $24 million.



Removing the impact of our launch investment in NEXTSTELLIS from the results, underlying EBITDA was $44 million, up 11% from the prior corresponding period and up 35% on the