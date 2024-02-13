Half Year 2024 Evolution Mining Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Jacob Klein - Evolution Mining Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board



Thanks, Darcy. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us this morning. As always, we really appreciate it. I'm turning to the presentation that was released on the ASX this morning. And on page 3, we've set up the order of the call.



I'll start by making a few brief remarks. Lawrie Conway, our CEO and Managing Director, will then take you through a business update, where you will hear that we remain on track to deliver FY24 production and cost guidance. Barrie will talk you through the financial results, which demonstrate our cash generation is gaining momentum. And finally, Glenn will provide an update on mineral resources and reserves, which will showcase our very high-quality portfolio of assets.



I do want to start by