Daimler AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 31, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Manfred Bischoff - Daimler AG - Chairman of Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Dear shareholder representatives, shareholders, ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management, I would like to welcome you all and hereby open the virtual Annual General Meeting of Daimler AG 2021.



As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I hold the chair in accordance with the articles of incorporation.



Ladies and gentlemen, we all hoped that the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic would be over by spring 2021. Unfortunately, our hope has not been fulfilled. Against this backdrop, the Board of Management, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to hold the 2021 Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the provisions of the COVID-19 Measures Act as amended on the 22nd of December, as a purely virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies. Only the company's proxies will be present on site. (foreign language)



Interpreted The broadcast will also be generally accessible on the Internet. For