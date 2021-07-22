Daimler AG Mercedes-Benz Strategy Update Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Ola Kallenius - Mercedes-Benz AG - CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management



This feels like a winter day in the northern part of my home country, Sweden. The weather is chilly, actually it's freezing cold, but I love it. Because that's how it's supposed to be. And want to keep it that way. That's why we all need to focus on fighting climate change around the globe. For us at Mercedes-Benz, this means we have to change fundamentally, and we will, even faster than previously planned. My name is Ola Kallenius, and I'm the CEO of Mercedes-Benz. Here in our climatic wind tunnel in Sindelfingen , we can control the climate with a push of a button. Outside, it won't be so easy, maximum effort is required from all of us.



Two years ago, we put a stake in the ground with what we call Ambition 2039. This saw us commit to making Mercedes-Benz carbon neutral, more than a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement 2050 deadline. But now it's time to accelerate on that path with the most important lever available to us the full and rapid electrification of our products. The EV shift is already picking up speed. The