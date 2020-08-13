Q2 2020 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Anna Tuominen - Marimekko Oyj - IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm the IRO of Marimekko, Anna Tuominen, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to hear more about our Q2 results. We will first hear a presentation from our President & CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko; and after that Tiina and our CFO, Elina Anckar, will answer your questions. Tii, go ahead.



Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Anna. Good afternoon. It's again time to look at our performance in the Q2 and half year in 2020. So when we look at the overall result in a very, very difficult circumstance, we can say that we achieved good performance despite a decline in net sales caused by the coronavirus pandemic as we were swift to adjust our operations to the new reality.



Overall, one can say that the coronavirus pandemic is the the-best and worst crisis in decades that the global fashion industry and specialty retail has faced. And during the second quarter, also the majority of the Marimekko stores around the world were temporarily closed