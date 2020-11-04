Q3 2020 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Anna Tuominen - Marimekko Oyj - IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Marimekko's Q3 webcast. My name is Anna Tuominen, I'm the IRO of Marimekko. And with me today, we have our President & CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko; and our CFO, Elina Anckar.



We will first hear Tiina's presentation about the results. And after that, we'll have time for your questions. (Instructions) Tiina, go ahead.



Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Anna. And good afternoon, everyone, and it's my pleasure today to open up Marimekko's performance in the third quarter of the year.



So getting started, looking at the big picture, the third quarter of Marimekko was a good one despite the challenging circumstances as the coronavirus pandemic continued to heavily impact the fashion industry and specialty retail sector all over the world. Thanks to a good trend in wholesale sales and prompted adjustment measures, we were able to increase our net sales and improve our results in this challenging operating