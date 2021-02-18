Q4 2020 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Anna Tuominen - Marimekko Oyj - IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Anna Tuominen, and I'm the IRO Marimekko. It is my pleasure to welcome you to our result webcast for the financial year 2020. With me, I have our President and CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko and our CFO, Elina Anckar. We will first hear Tiina's presentation on the result, and after that, we'll have time for questions. (Event Instructions) Without further ado, Tiina, welcome.



Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Anna, and good afternoon, everybody. It's my pleasure today to elaborate and open up more Marimekko's financial statements for 2020. So let's get started.



It is for sure that the year 2020 will go into the books of history as a truly exceptional one, with the coronavirus pandemic causing a real human crisis, affecting all people around the world. The pandemic also ignited the worst crisis in decades in the fashion and specialty retail sector, and it definitely still heavily impacts our industry this year. However, in