Q2 2021 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Anna Tuominen - Marimekko Oyj - IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Marimekko's result webcast. My name is Anna Tuominen, and I'm the IRO of Marimekko. In a short while, our President and CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, will walk you through our second-quarter and half-year results. And after that, we've reserved some time for your questions.



Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Anna, and good afternoon, also, on my behalf. It's my pleasure and joy to be updating you on Marimekko's Q2 and half-year performance, so let's get started. Overall, when looking at the second quarter of the year, Marimekko's strong development continued, and our net sales and operating profit both increased considerably.



Our net sales increased by 40%. It's good to remember that in the comparison period, the pandemic had a significant impact on the net sales, especially in Finland, in our home market, where net sales now grew by 61%. Our international sales