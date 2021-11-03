Q3 2021 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Anna Tuominen - Marimekko Oyj - IR Officer



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Anna Tuominen; I'm the IRO of Marimekko. It is my pleasure to welcome you to our Q3 webcast. Our CFO -- our President and CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, will first walk you through our key developments during the quarter. And after that, she and our CFO, Elina Anckar, will be answering your questions.



But without further ado, Tiina, please go ahead.



Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Anna. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's again my pleasure to walk you through our performance in the third quarter of 2021.



So to get started, overall, the good development of Marimekko continued also in the third quarter, and both our net sales and results increased.



Our net sales actually grew by a nice 11%. The net sales grew, especially by Finland by 25%. And those net sales were largely driven by a good development in wholesale sales, which were supported by non-recurring