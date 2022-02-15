Q4 2021 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Sanna-Kaisa Niikko - Marimekko Oyj - Chief Marketing Officer



With me today, we have our President and CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko; and our CFO, Elina Anckar. And we will shortly hear the presentation and after that we'll have time for Q&A. You can already ask your questions using the chat function of the webcast platform, and we'll go through the questions after the presentation. Tiina, the floor is yours.



Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, [Sanna], and good afternoon also on my behalf. It's my huge pleasure to be here today to introduce to you our financial statements for the year 2021. Let's get started.



The year 2021 was a very special one for Marimekko as we were celebrating our 70th anniversary during the course of the year. It was also special from the results point of view, namely with a strong profitable performance in the fourth quarter.



We were able to conclude the year with the all-time highest net sales and comparable operating profit of our entire history. And