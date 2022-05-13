Q1 2022 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
Anna Tuominen - Marimekko Corporation - IR
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and warm welcome to Marimekko's Q1 result webcast. My name is Anna Tuominen; I'm the IRO of Marimekko. With me, I have our President and CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko; and our CFO, Elina Anckar.
We will first hear Tiina's presentation of the results. And after that, we'll have a quick Q&A session. (Conference Instructions) But right now, Tiina, please go ahead.
Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Corporation - President & CEO
Thank you, Anna. And good afternoon also on my behalf. And it's my pleasure to share with you today Marimekko's performance in the first quarter of 2022. So let's get started.
So after the all-time record year of 2021, Marimekko's good development continued in the first quarter when both our net sales as well as our operating profit grew. Namely in the first quarter, our net sales grew by 24%, with both net sales in Finland increasing by 27% and international sales rising by 20%.
The sales actually increased in all
