Q1 2022 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Anna. And good afternoon also on my behalf. And it's my pleasure to share with you today Marimekko's performance in the first quarter of 2022. So let's get started.



So after the all-time record year of 2021, Marimekko's good development continued in the first quarter when both our net sales as well as our operating profit grew. Namely in the first quarter, our net sales grew by 24%, with both net sales in Finland increasing by 27% and international sales rising by 20%.



The sales actually increased in all