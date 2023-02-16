Q4 2022 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Anna Tuominen - Marimekko Oyj - Director, Communications



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Anna Tuominen. I'm the IR of Marimekko, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to our full-year 2022 results webcast. In a short while, our President and CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, will walk you through our results last year. And after that, we will have time for your questions. With Tiina, we also have our CFO, Elina Anckar, to answer any questions you might have. (Conference Instructions)



Without further ado, Tiina, welcome.



Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Anna. And good afternoon also on my behalf. It is my pleasure today to walk you through Marimekko's financial statements in 2022. So let's get started. So first, if we start from the performance in the fourth quarter, despite the very strong record-breaking comparison period and a challenging market situation, Marimekko's net sales in the fourth quarter reached last year's level and operating profit margin was at a good level.



We're