Q1 2023 Marimekko Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Anna Tuominen - Marimekko Corporation - Director Of Communications



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Anna Tuominen. I'm the IRO of Marimekko, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to our Q1 webcast. With me, I have our President and CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, who will shortly go through our first-quarter results. After that, we've reserved some time for your questions, and I would like to take this moment to remind you about the chat function. You can use that to ask your questions already during the presentation.



Without further ado, Tiina, please go ahead.



Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko - Marimekko Corporation - President & CEO



Thank you, Anna, and good afternoon, everyone, also on my behalf. It's my pleasure to walk you through our interim report for the first months of the year. So, how did we do? In the first quarter, Marimekko's business developed as estimated. We estimated already in conjunction of our financial statements that our net sales in the first quarter would be lower than in the record comparison year due to the