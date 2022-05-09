May 09, 2022 - May 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

William Dawes - Mkango Resources Ltd. - CEO & Co-founder



So Mkango, we're focused on the railroad sector. We're developing an integrated supply chain. And really, the foundation of the company is a project in Malawi, which we've taken from a very early stage to an advanced stage.



We'll be putting out a feasibility study in June, and that is to produce a mixed rare-earth carbonate that will go to a proposed separation plant in Poland. It's an excellent site, very good infrastructure that will add value to that mixed rare-earth carbonate product and produce the neodymium and praseodymium oxides that go into electric vehicles and wind turbines.



Mkango -- we have a first-mover advantage in recycling. All our peer group and competitors are following us now. Two or three years ago, we picked up a strategic stake in a UK rare-earth magnet recycler called HyProMag.



It's magnet-to-magnet recycling, 88% less energy than conventional [magnet making], fantastic technology working with the University of Birmingham, and potential to unlock the supply chain for rare-earth