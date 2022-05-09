May 09, 2022 - May 10, 2022 / NTS GMT
William Dawes - Mkango Resources Ltd. - CEO & Co-founder
So Mkango, we're focused on the railroad sector. We're developing an integrated supply chain. And really, the foundation of the company is a project in Malawi, which we've taken from a very early stage to an advanced stage.
We'll be putting out a feasibility study in June, and that is to produce a mixed rare-earth carbonate that will go to a proposed separation plant in Poland. It's an excellent site, very good infrastructure that will add value to that mixed rare-earth carbonate product and produce the neodymium and praseodymium oxides that go into electric vehicles and wind turbines.
Mkango -- we have a first-mover advantage in recycling. All our peer group and competitors are following us now. Two or three years ago, we picked up a strategic stake in a UK rare-earth magnet recycler called HyProMag.
It's magnet-to-magnet recycling, 88% less energy than conventional [magnet making], fantastic technology working with the University of Birmingham, and potential to unlock the supply chain for rare-earth
Mkango Resources Ltd at 121 Mining Investment Cape Town Conference Transcript
May 09, 2022 - May 10, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...